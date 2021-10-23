Matches Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s AEW Dynamite after Friday’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Rampage that Jungle Boy will face Brandon Cutler on tomorrow’s show, while Ruby Soho will face Penelope Ford in the first round of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow and airs on TNT:

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Bryan

World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Lance Archer vs. * Eddie Kingston

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III

Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler