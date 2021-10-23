wrestling / News
Matches Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s AEW Dynamite after Friday’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Rampage that Jungle Boy will face Brandon Cutler on tomorrow’s show, while Ruby Soho will face Penelope Ford in the first round of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow and airs on TNT:
* World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Bryan
World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Lance Archer vs. * Eddie Kingston
* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III
Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler
Tomorrow on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on @tntdrama#AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament:
–@bryandanielson v @dustinrhodes
–@LanceHoyt v @MadKing1981
PLUS
–#MalakaiBlack v @CodyRhodes 3
–@boy_myth_legend v @BranCutler pic.twitter.com/DOtNfiHpBJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Updated WWE Rosters And Creative Plans Post-Draft
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage
- WWE Stars Reportedly Took Private Jets & Chartered Flights to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel