Matches Advertised For AEW Dark Premiere

– AEW has advertised the matches for Tuesday’s AEW Dark premiere. The company shared the following to Twitter advertising the new show, which premieres at 7 PM ET on YouTube and will feature the following dark matches from the AEW Dynamite taping:

#AEWDark premieres TOMORROW – Tuesday, October 8th at 7/6c PM on our Official @YouTube Channel.@DarbyAllin vs @supercima1115 will be showcasing their skill & athleticism pic.twitter.com/wHZebgPbPc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019