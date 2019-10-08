wrestling / News
Matches Advertised For AEW Dark Premiere
– AEW has advertised the matches for Tuesday’s AEW Dark premiere. The company shared the following to Twitter advertising the new show, which premieres at 7 PM ET on YouTube and will feature the following dark matches from the AEW Dynamite taping:
#AEWDark premieres TOMORROW – Tuesday, October 8th at 7/6c – https://t.co/R0AnOlvVTT pic.twitter.com/ac8jUTz5lj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019
#AEWDark premieres TOMORROW – Tuesday, October 8th at 7/6c PM on our Official @YouTube Channel
Our 8-Man Tag Team Match was a show-stealer!#TheHybrid2 & #TheLuchaBrothers vs #PrivateParty & the #BestFriends pic.twitter.com/4mAwgQUF5q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019
#AEWDark premieres TOMORROW – Tuesday, October 8th at 7/6c PM on our Official @YouTube Channel.@DarbyAllin vs @supercima1115 will be showcasing their skill & athleticism pic.twitter.com/wHZebgPbPc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019
#AEWDark premieres TOMORROW – Tuesday, October 8th at 7/6c PM on our Official @YouTube Channel
It's the rubber match of sorts between #SCU & #JurassicExpress pic.twitter.com/P1f7SF6J44
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019
#AEWDark premieres TOMORROW – Tuesday, October 8th at 7/6c PM on our Official @YouTube Channel
We see our #AEW Women's Division represented as the team of @RealBrittBaker & @AllieWrestling take on @thePenelopeFord & @BeaPriestley pic.twitter.com/ohS1jG0mJS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019
