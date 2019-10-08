wrestling / News

Matches Advertised For AEW Dark Premiere

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– AEW has advertised the matches for Tuesday’s AEW Dark premiere. The company shared the following to Twitter advertising the new show, which premieres at 7 PM ET on YouTube and will feature the following dark matches from the AEW Dynamite taping:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading