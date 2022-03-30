Matches Advertised For First Post-WrestleMania WWE Live Events

WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38. The April 16th show in Erie, Pennsylvania is showing the following matches according to the Erie Insurance Arena:

* Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Aliyah vs Charlotte Flair