Matches Advertised For First Post-WrestleMania WWE Live Events

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38. The April 16th show in Erie, Pennsylvania is showing the following matches according to the Erie Insurance Arena:

* Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Aliyah vs Charlotte Flair

