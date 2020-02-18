wrestling / News
Matches Advertised For March Raw in Barclays Center
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
On tonight’s Raw, some local ads in the New York area revealed some matches for the March 2nd episode of Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. PWInsider reports that the following matches (likely dark matches) are advertised for the show:
* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair
* Seth Rollins vs. Big Show
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
