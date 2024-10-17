wrestling / News
Note on Matches Advertised Locally For Monday’s WWE RAW
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
Local advertisements for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia included multiple matches. As usual, these are likely dark matches. They include:
* Philadelphia Street Fight for WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley
