AEW has announced several matches for Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the card for the show, which has a special airing Thursday night on TNT, below:

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Reyna Isis

* Mike Bailey & Komander vs. Rush & Dralistico

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Paragon

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing