wrestling / News
Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match, Serena Deeb Open Challenge Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
June 22, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, including a Women’s Owen Hart tournament match. Hikaru Shida will face Deonna Purrazzo in a quarterfinal match. Meanwhile, Serena Deeb issued an open challenge for the show. The lineup for next week includes:
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
* Serena Deeb vs. TBD
“The Professor” Serena Deeb has a challenge for ANYONE to enter Deebs Dojo NEXT WEEK on Collision from Buffalo, NY!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/00gazZgwsq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2024
See me win next week🔥#AEW #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/9kTnIBvfjv
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 23, 2024