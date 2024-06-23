wrestling / News

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match, Serena Deeb Open Challenge Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, including a Women’s Owen Hart tournament match. Hikaru Shida will face Deonna Purrazzo in a quarterfinal match. Meanwhile, Serena Deeb issued an open challenge for the show. The lineup for next week includes:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
* Serena Deeb vs. TBD

Joseph Lee

