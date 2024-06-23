Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match, Serena Deeb Open Challenge Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, including a Women’s Owen Hart tournament match. Hikaru Shida will face Deonna Purrazzo in a quarterfinal match. Meanwhile, Serena Deeb issued an open challenge for the show. The lineup for next week includes:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

* Serena Deeb vs. TBD