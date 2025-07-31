Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision. The following matches are official for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: FTR vs. Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson

* TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

* Kris Statlander vs. TBA