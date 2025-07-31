wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
July 30, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision. The following matches are official for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: FTR vs. Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson
* TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale
* Kris Statlander vs. TBA
