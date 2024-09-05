Updated Card Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Collision. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on the special night of Friday at 8 PM ET on TNT:

* Fashion Fight: MxM Collection vs. House of Black

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

* Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Bryan Danielson, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Elite