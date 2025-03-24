wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS and Max:
* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian
* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis
* Rated FTR sit down with Tony Schiavone
* MJF responds to the Hurt Syndicate
