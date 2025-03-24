Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS and Max:

* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

* Rated FTR sit down with Tony Schiavone

* MJF responds to the Hurt Syndicate