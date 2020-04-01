wrestling / News
Matches And Announce Teams Revealed For WWE Dream Match Mania
April 1, 2020 | Posted by
After yesterday’s announcement about the WWE Network special WWE Dream Match Mania, WWE has now provided a list of the actual matches and commentary teams that will be presented. It airs on the WWE Network, Youtube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter at 1 PM tomorrow.
* Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
Announce Team: The Usos
* Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus
Announce Team: Sasha and Bayley
* John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan
Announce Team: Drake Maverick and R-Truth
* Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair
Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole
* Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix
Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth
* Big E vs. Goldberg
Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston
