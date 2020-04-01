wrestling / News

Matches And Announce Teams Revealed For WWE Dream Match Mania

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Dream Match Mania

After yesterday’s announcement about the WWE Network special WWE Dream Match Mania, WWE has now provided a list of the actual matches and commentary teams that will be presented. It airs on the WWE Network, Youtube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter at 1 PM tomorrow.

* Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
Announce Team: The Usos

* Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus
Announce Team: Sasha and Bayley

* John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan
Announce Team: Drake Maverick and R-Truth

* Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair
Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole

* Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix
Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth

* Big E vs. Goldberg
Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Dream Match Mania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading