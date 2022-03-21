Matches And Segment Announced For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced two matches, as well as a Becky Lynch segment for tonight’s episode of RAW in Chicago. Lynch will address the WWE Universe after her attack on Bianca Belair last week. Meanwhile, Austin Theory will face Finn Balor and RK-Bro teams against Alpha Academy. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy

* Becky Lynch to address WWE Universe

* AJ Styles returns