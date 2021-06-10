Matches Announced For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches, including an in-ring debut, on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that Grayson Waller will make his 205 Live debut against Sunil Singh, while Ari Sterling and Asher Hale will team up against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

The announcement reads:

Sterling and Hale to tangle with Nese and Daivari, Waller to debut against Sunil on 205 Live

In what is certain to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, Ari Sterling and Asher Hale will pair up for a bout against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Sunil Singh will battle the debuting Grayson Waller.

Sterling, who pulled off a narrow victory against Hale several weeks ago, will now team up with his fellow newcomer to match wits and fists against a pair of common enemies in Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero have made no bones about their contempt for rookies, and they’ll look to send an emphatic message to the promising newcomers.

205 live

Speaking of 205 Live rookies, Waller is primed to make his WWE debut against the veteran Singh.

Waller is seeking a statement victory in his first bout, though he’s certain to be in for a tough test in his first match against the former 24/7 Champion.

Don’t miss an edge-of-your-seat edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere!