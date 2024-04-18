wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 4-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced three matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita
* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR
* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns

