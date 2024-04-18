wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
April 17, 2024
AEW has announced three matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita
* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR
* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
