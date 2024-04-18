Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced three matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR

* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns