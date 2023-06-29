Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced MJF in action and more for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode of Dynamite for the episode, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Lady Frost

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

* MJF vs. TBA