Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced 12 matches for this week’s AEW Dark featuring Joey Janela, Anthony Ogogo, and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross

* Marina Shafir vs. Reka Tehaka

* Kiera Hogan vs. Mazzerati

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder

* 2point0 vs. Kidd Bandit & Ish

* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo vs. Cam Stewart & Dante Casanova

* Penelope Ford vs. Angelica Risk

* Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton

* QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona

* Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa

* Dark Order’s 5 & 10 vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash