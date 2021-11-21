wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the full lineup for the show below; it airs at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on YouTube.
* Tony Nese vs. Logan Laroux
* Riho vs. Trish Adora
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Serpentico
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Keys
* The Bunny, Penelope Ford and Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami
* 10, John Silver, Alex Reynolds vs. Mane Event & Baron Black
* TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) vs. Willow Nightingale & Erica Leigh
