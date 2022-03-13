wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has announced the following card for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Nyla Rose vs. Catalina Perez
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas
* Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Skye Blue & KiLynn King
* Jay Lethal vs. Ace Donovan
* Ruby Soho vs. Amber Nova
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Chaos Project
This week on #AEWDarkElevation!
– @EmiSakura_gtmv/@AllieWrestling v @Skyebyee/@KiLynnKing
– @FrankieKazarian v @adrianjaoude
– @TheLethalJay v @SKMerrikDonovan
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/Y9tK36oqYL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2022
This week on #AEWDarkElevation!
– #DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1/@YTAlexReynolds v #ChaosProject (@KillLutherKill/@KingSerpentico)
– @NylaRoseBeast v @katalinaaperez
– @realrubysoho v @AmberNova73
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/TPWf0OUT0n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Says Anyone Can Be A Wrestler, But You Can Only Be A Superstar In WWE
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown