wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

The lineup is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has announced the following card for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Nyla Rose vs. Catalina Perez
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas
* Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Skye Blue & KiLynn King
* Jay Lethal vs. Ace Donovan
* Ruby Soho vs. Amber Nova
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Chaos Project

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading