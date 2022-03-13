Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

The lineup is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has announced the following card for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Nyla Rose vs. Catalina Perez

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas

* Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Skye Blue & KiLynn King

* Jay Lethal vs. Ace Donovan

* Ruby Soho vs. Amber Nova

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Chaos Project