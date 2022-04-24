wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation 4-25-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Monday afternoon at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & Alan Angels vs. Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty, & RC Dupree
* Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler
* Tony Nese vs. Steel City Brawler
* Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall
* John Silver vs. Vince Valor
* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, The Bunny, & Nyla Rose
* Penta Oscuro vs. Max Caster

