Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced six bouts for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup thus far below for the show, as announced on Saturday night:

* Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

* Matt Hardy is set to face Dean Alexander.

* The Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

* Tootie Lynn vs. Riho

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor

The show airs Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.