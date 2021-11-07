wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced six bouts for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup thus far below for the show, as announced on Saturday night:
* Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose
* Matt Hardy is set to face Dean Alexander.
* The Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Tootie Lynn vs. Riho
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor
The show airs Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.
