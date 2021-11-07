wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

November 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced six bouts for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup thus far below for the show, as announced on Saturday night:

* Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose
* Matt Hardy is set to face Dean Alexander.
* The Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Tootie Lynn vs. Riho
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor

The show airs Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.

