Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark to bring the card to eight bouts. The company has set the following updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday night on YouTube:

* Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus

* SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick

* The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10

* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones)

* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise