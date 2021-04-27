wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark to bring the card to eight bouts. The company has set the following updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday night on YouTube:
* Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus
* SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick
* The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10
* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle
* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones)
* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise
#AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @MrGMSI_BCage is in action ahead of Wednesday's match vs. #HangmanPage on #AEWDynamite
– #SCU in tag team action
– #LanceArcher (@LanceHoyt) in singles competition
– #HFO vs. #DarkOrder pic.twitter.com/T3apQtkE1O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2021
#AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @thePenelopeFord & @LegitLeyla are both in singles competition
– #VarsityBlonds are in tag team action
– #NightmareFamily's Lee Johnson (@BigShottyLee) in singles action pic.twitter.com/KthJDp76Ca
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Poke Fun At WWE Trash Bag Incident In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)
- Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Suggesting She Should Marry Matt Cardona On Impact
- New Details on Kalisto & Wesley Blake’s Backstage Status Before WWE Releases
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock