Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches and a segment for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following bouts were announced on Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs on TBS:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata

* Top Flight vs. Private Party

* Volador Jr., Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels.

* Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Dark Order

* We’ll hear from Orange Cassidy & Best Friends