Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the Young Bucks in action and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the announced card for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT, below:

* Jake Hager vs. Roderick Strong

* Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, & Bryan Keith vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

* Young Bucks vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from Sammy Guevara.