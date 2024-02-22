wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced the Young Bucks in action and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the announced card for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT, below:
* Jake Hager vs. Roderick Strong
* Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, & Bryan Keith vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight
* Young Bucks vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Sammy Guevara.
More Trending Stories
- Maven Comments on Allegations Against Vince McMahon
- Ashley Masarro’s Daughter Claims ‘Friend’ of Massaro Isn’t Actually A Friend, Says Her Mother’s Claims Are True
- Booker T On Criticism Of Velveteen Dream’s In-Ring Return, Allegations Against Dream
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock