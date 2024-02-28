Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Claudio Castagnoli and more will be in action on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

* Riho vs. Trish Adora

* Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

This Friday, March 1@TNTdrama 10pm ET/9pm CT

Friday Night #AEWRampage@Rugido_luchador vs @ClaudioCSRO Don't miss an exciting @CMLL_OFICIAL vs @AEW fight:

one-half of the Mexican National Tag Team Champions Rugido battles 1-on-1 vs Claudio Castagnoli on TNT this Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/RGnkytBwGo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

This Friday, 3/1@TNTdrama, 10pm ET/9pm CT

Friday Night #AEWRampage Riho vs @TrishAdora202 Former AEW Women's World Champion Riho returns to @AEWonTV to fight rising star Trish Adora, who has come a long way since their first bout in 2021! AEW Rampage on TNT this Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/Z9m34JPRHz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024