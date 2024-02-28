wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
Claudio Castagnoli and more will be in action on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido
* Riho vs. Trish Adora
* Magnus vs. Matt Sydal
This Friday, March 1@TNTdrama 10pm ET/9pm CT
Friday Night #AEWRampage@Rugido_luchador vs @ClaudioCSRO
Don't miss an exciting @CMLL_OFICIAL vs @AEW fight:
one-half of the Mexican National Tag Team Champions Rugido battles 1-on-1 vs Claudio Castagnoli on TNT this Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/RGnkytBwGo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024
This Friday, 3/1@TNTdrama, 10pm ET/9pm CT
Friday Night #AEWRampage
Riho vs @TrishAdora202
Former AEW Women's World Champion Riho returns to @AEWonTV to fight rising star Trish Adora, who has come a long way since their first bout in 2021!
AEW Rampage on TNT this Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/Z9m34JPRHz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024
This Friday, March 1@TNTdrama, 10pm ET/9pm CT
Friday Night #AEWRampage@Magnus_CMLL vs @MattSydal
Don't miss this @CMLL_OFICIAL vs @AEW battle, as one-half of the Mexican National Tag Team Champions Magnus takes on world class pro wrestler Matt Sydal on TNT this Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/xd6tqraV6s
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024