Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 3-1-24 Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli and more will be in action on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido
* Riho vs. Trish Adora
* Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

