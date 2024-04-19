wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage airs on Saturday this week, and two matches are official for the show. Tony Khan announced the following matches for Saturday’s episode, which will air immediately after Collision on TNT:
* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander
* Hikura Shida vs. Emi Sakura
This Sat, 4/20
Peoria, IL
Saturday Night #AEWRampage
TNT After #AEWCollision
High Flying 4/20 Elimination 4 Way@TherealRVD vs @BigShottyLee vs @ZayKassidy vs @KomandercrMX
With Rampage timeshifted Saturday after Collision,
celebrate on 4/20 with AEW's High Flying 4 Way Fight! pic.twitter.com/hNCm3XUitp
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2024
This Sat, 4/20
Peoria, IL
Saturday Night #AEWRampage
TNT After #AEWCollision@YukaSakazaki vs @EmiSakura_gtmv
With Rampage timeshifted to Saturday after Collision, Yuka Sakazaki fights Emi Sakura in a rematch of the 2021 Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket, THIS SATURDAY 4/20! pic.twitter.com/WdqlPKb6Hr
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk’s Claims That He Paid for His Medical Care for Torn Triceps Injury
- Eric Bischoff Wouldn’t Put Money On Chances Of Vince McMahon Starting A New Wrestling Company
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Gives AEW ‘Warning’ Over Nyla Rose Match, Rose Responds