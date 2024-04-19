Matches Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage airs on Saturday this week, and two matches are official for the show. Tony Khan announced the following matches for Saturday’s episode, which will air immediately after Collision on TNT:

* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander

* Hikura Shida vs. Emi Sakura

