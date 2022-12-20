wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Christmas Eve Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW Strong airs on Saturday night, and the matches for the Christmas Eve episode have been announced. NJPW announced the following bouts for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish
* Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
