Matches Announced For DEFY Streets of Rage

DEFY Wrestling has announced matches for their Streets of Rage next month. The promotion announced the following matches on Monday for the April 13th show:

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Sinner And Saint vs. Kzy & Susumu Yokosuka

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Gabe Kidd vs. Calvin Tankman

* El Phantasmo vs. Mance Warner