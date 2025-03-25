wrestling / News
Matches Announced For DEFY Streets of Rage
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
DEFY Wrestling has announced matches for their Streets of Rage next month. The promotion announced the following matches on Monday for the April 13th show:
* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Sinner And Saint vs. Kzy & Susumu Yokosuka
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Gabe Kidd vs. Calvin Tankman
* El Phantasmo vs. Mance Warner
