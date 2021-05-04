wrestling / News
Matches Announced For AEW Dark
AEW has announced several matches for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced on Monday night that the following bouts are set for the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:
* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne
* The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Justin Law & Kit Sackett
* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight
* Serpentico vs. PAC
* The Bunny vs. Leila Gray
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Frye & Brick Aldridge
* Hughes Bros vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
