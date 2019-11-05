Matches Announced For IMPACT Turning Point

– IMPACT Wrestling announced the following matches for their Turning Point special on Nov. 9. The event will air on IMPACT Plus.

* Tessa Blanchard & Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne

* IMPACT X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Jake Crist

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood

* IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

* Rhyno vs. Rob Van Dam

The show will be headlined by an IMPACT World Title bout pitting Sami Callihan against Brian Cage.