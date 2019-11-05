wrestling / News
Matches Announced For IMPACT Turning Point
– IMPACT Wrestling announced the following matches for their Turning Point special on Nov. 9. The event will air on IMPACT Plus.
* Tessa Blanchard & Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne
* IMPACT X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Jake Crist
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood
* IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann
* Rhyno vs. Rob Van Dam
OFFICIAL for Turning Point THIS SATURDAY on @IMPACTPlusApp: @Tess_Blanchard and @JordynneGrace take on @HoganKnowsBest3 and @MadisonRayne!
TICKETS: https://t.co/gQwzS0ANL6 pic.twitter.com/4OcwnM4wdr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2019
The show will be headlined by an IMPACT World Title bout pitting Sami Callihan against Brian Cage.
