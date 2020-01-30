Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has set several matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama. The company set the following matches and segments during this week’s episode of Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and The Lucha Bros.

* MJF gives Cody ten lashes

The episode airs live next Wednesday on TNT.