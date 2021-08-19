Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the full card for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, below:

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson

* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros

* Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter

* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy