wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 27, 2019 | Posted by
– The Young Bucks will team with Dustin Rhodes against the Inner Circle on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that the trio will face Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) and Sammy Guevara on next week’s episode.
The match comes after the Bucks came out to save Rhodes from an attack by the Inner Circle during an in-ring interview. Also set for next week is Trent vs. Fenix.
Dynamite airs next Wednesday live on TNT.
