wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

We have two matches announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Tuesday’s show, it was announced that the following matches will take place:

* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
* Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading