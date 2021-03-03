wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
March 2, 2021 | Posted by
We have two matches announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Tuesday’s show, it was announced that the following matches will take place:
* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
* Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
