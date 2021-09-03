wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced the initial card for next week’s show. You can see the announced matches below for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Bunkhouse Brawl: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams
* Chris Bey vs. David Finley
* Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards
