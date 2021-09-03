wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has announced the initial card for next week’s show. You can see the announced matches below for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams
* Chris Bey vs. David Finley
* Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

