Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Five matches are officially set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following lineup on Thursday’s show for next week, the final stop before Against All Odds on July 1st:
* The X-Division Title #1 Contender Match: Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel
* Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace
* Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne
* Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary
* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian
BREAKING: After their friendship EXPLODED after @njpwglobal's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, @The_Ace_Austin will face @AlexZayneSauce NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NmR6SYdfMA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
.@RealTSteelz will be getting her rematch against @JordynneGrace for the Knockouts World Championship at #AgainstAllOdds, but the champ will have to go through @SavannahEvansNV NEXT WEEK. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DIeSmj8xXf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
.@FrankieKazarian came to IMPACT for a reason – to settle his rivalry with @SuperChrisSabin once and for all. Now that Honor No More is in the rear view mirror, Frankie wants to do that NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rhvWYdGASI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
If @GiseleShaw08 can take out @WeAreRosemary or @thetayavalkyrie, The Influence may consider her as a replacement for the injured @MadisonRayne. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TenilleDashwood pic.twitter.com/fN1TIYcSho
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
