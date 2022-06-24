wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 6-30-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Five matches are officially set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following lineup on Thursday’s show for next week, the final stop before Against All Odds on July 1st:

* The X-Division Title #1 Contender Match: Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel
* Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace
* Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne
* Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary
* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

