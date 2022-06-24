Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Five matches are officially set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following lineup on Thursday’s show for next week, the final stop before Against All Odds on July 1st:

* The X-Division Title #1 Contender Match: Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

* Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace

* Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

.@RealTSteelz will be getting her rematch against @JordynneGrace for the Knockouts World Championship at #AgainstAllOdds, but the champ will have to go through @SavannahEvansNV NEXT WEEK. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DIeSmj8xXf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022