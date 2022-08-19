wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazo vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson
* Violent by Design vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns
* Jessicka makes wrestling debut
