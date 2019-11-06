Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Twitter that next week’s episode will feature the following matches:

* Tessa Blanchard and Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton

* The North vs. Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji

* Daga vs. Jake Crist

* X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Banks