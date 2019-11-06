wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Twitter that next week’s episode will feature the following matches:
* Tessa Blanchard and Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton
* The North vs. Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji
* Daga vs. Jake Crist
* X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Banks
