Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Impact has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Twitter that next week’s episode will feature the following matches:

* Tessa Blanchard and Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton
* The North vs. Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji
* Daga vs. Jake Crist
* X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Banks

