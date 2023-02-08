wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s MLW Underground
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of MLW Underground will feature a street fight and more. MLW announced the following matches on tonight’s show that will take place next week:
* Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner
* Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack
MLW Underground airs Tuesday night’s on REELZ.
