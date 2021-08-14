Matches Announced For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced a couple of matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE posted a promo from tonight’s Smackdown which revealed that Randy Orton will face Omos on Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam. In addition, Drew McIntyre will face Jinder Mahal’s henchmen Veer and Shanky.

Finally, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will come face to face ahead of their SummerSlam match. You can see the promo below: