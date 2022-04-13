wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 4-19-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday’s show that the following bouts will take place next week:

* Sarrat vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

