Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday’s show that the following bouts will take place next week:
* Sarrat vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley
.@NatbyNature is in action NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/Z1nzv2vSPC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 13, 2022
Next week on #WWENXT!@SarrayWWE @tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/kblQHNmm8k
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 13, 2022
