Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Battle For the Bar: Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
* Schism vs. Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
* JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed
Next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/3tu2nilHTn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 21, 2022
