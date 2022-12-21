Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Battle For the Bar: Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Schism vs. Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed