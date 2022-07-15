wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced on Thursday’s show that the following bouts will take place next week:

* Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell
* Isla Dawn vs. Fallon Henley

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and USA Network.

