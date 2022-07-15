wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced on Thursday’s show that the following bouts will take place next week:
* Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell
* Isla Dawn vs. Fallon Henley
NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Ruby Soho Following Injury Angle On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In