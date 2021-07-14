wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 7-20-21

WWE has announced a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for the next episode, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li
* Bobby Fish & Kushida vs. Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading