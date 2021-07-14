wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for the next episode, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li
* Bobby Fish & Kushida vs. Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
👊 @RaquelWWE (w/ @DakotaKai_WWE) vs. @XiaWWE (w/ @FearTianSha) for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle.
👊 @KUSHIDA_0904 & @theBobbyFish vs. @DiamondMineWWE's @roderickstrong & @TylerRust_WWE. @Malcolmvelli pic.twitter.com/csf6oK2OFW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
