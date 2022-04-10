wrestling / News
Matches Announced For NJPW Golden Fight Series
April 10, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has announced a KOPW Provisional Trophy match and more for NJPW Golden Fight Series. The company announced the following lineup for the April 25th show, which will take place in Hiroshima:
* KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy Match: Taichi vs. Shingo Takagi
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship Match: EVIL, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa
* Kazuchika Okada, YOH, & Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Hiromu Takahashi
* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
* Taka Michinoku & El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Zack Sabre Jr., DOUKI, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima
