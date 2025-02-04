wrestling / News
Matches Announced For RCW Rapid Fire
Revolution Championship Wrestling has announced the lineup for its Rapid Fire event in Spain later this month. RCW announced (per Fightful) that the event, which takes place oN February 15th in Barcelona, will feature the finals of the IOC Intercontinental Championship Tournament and more.
The full lineup is as follows:
* IOC Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinal Rapid Fire Rules Match (10 Minute Limit): Black Avalon vs. Tenebroso Jr.
* IOC Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinal Rapid Fire Rules Match (10 Minute Limit):Eddie Vergara vs. Kassius
* IOC Intercontinental Title Tournament Final Rapid Fire Rules Match (10 Minute Limit): Competitors TBD
* RCW Men’s Tag Team Championship Match: Basado Lovers vs. “Goldenboy” Santos & Damião
* Alexa Jade vs. Corey Zero.
* Amale vs. Madison Marley.
La compañía Española @RCWSpain anunció la cartelera de su función del 15 de febrero, “Rapid Fire” en el Casinet
d’Hostafrancs en Barcelona! El show será encabezado por las semifinales y la final del Torneo por el Título Interncontinental de IOC y Amale haciendo su debut para RCW! pic.twitter.com/gpfHZnichb
— Fightful Español (@FightfulEspanol) February 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Explains What John Cena Said To Him After Winning Royal Rumble
- JBL Recalls Leaving Survivor Series ’97 Before Montreal Screwjob, Regrets Not Being There
- D-Von Dudley Recalls The Difference Between Working Under Vince McMahon And Paul Heyman
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination