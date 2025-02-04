Matches Announced For RCW Rapid Fire

Revolution Championship Wrestling has announced the lineup for its Rapid Fire event in Spain later this month. RCW announced (per Fightful) that the event, which takes place oN February 15th in Barcelona, will feature the finals of the IOC Intercontinental Championship Tournament and more.

The full lineup is as follows:

* IOC Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinal Rapid Fire Rules Match (10 Minute Limit): Black Avalon vs. Tenebroso Jr.

* IOC Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinal Rapid Fire Rules Match (10 Minute Limit):Eddie Vergara vs. Kassius

* IOC Intercontinental Title Tournament Final Rapid Fire Rules Match (10 Minute Limit): Competitors TBD

* RCW Men’s Tag Team Championship Match: Basado Lovers vs. “Goldenboy” Santos & Damião

* Alexa Jade vs. Corey Zero.

* Amale vs. Madison Marley.