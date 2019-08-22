Matches Announced For ROH/CMLL Global Wars Espectacular

– ROH has announced four matches for their joint three-night event with CMLL, Global Wars Espectacular. Ian Riccaboni posted a video to Twitter announcing the following matches for the shows, which run from September 6th through the 8th in Dearborn, Chicago and Milwaukee.

The matches announced are:

Night One: September 6th in Dearborn, Michigan

* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Volador Jr and Triton

Night Two: September 7th in Chicago, Illinois

* Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario

* Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham vs. Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton

Night Three: September 8th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario vs. Lifeblood

You can find out more about the shows here.