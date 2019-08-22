wrestling / News
Matches Announced For ROH/CMLL Global Wars Espectacular
– ROH has announced four matches for their joint three-night event with CMLL, Global Wars Espectacular. Ian Riccaboni posted a video to Twitter announcing the following matches for the shows, which run from September 6th through the 8th in Dearborn, Chicago and Milwaukee.
The matches announced are:
Night One: September 6th in Dearborn, Michigan
* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Volador Jr and Triton
Night Two: September 7th in Chicago, Illinois
* Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario
* Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham vs. Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton
Night Three: September 8th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
* The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario vs. Lifeblood
You can find out more about the shows here.
.@ringofhonor Update!
¡Hola amigos!
– CMLL Grand Prix Update
– Good luck to @TheJonGresham!
– Matches for Dearborn, Chicago, and Milwaukee stops of Global Wars Espectacular! pic.twitter.com/AmMIUhecox
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 22, 2019
