wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Kamela
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kelsey Raegan
* Diamanté vs. Vipress
* Abadon vs. Sahara Seven
* The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena
* Sonny Kiss vs. Ashton Starr
* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Will Austin
* Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods
* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler YUTA vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Lee Johnson vs. Darian Bengston
* Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans
