Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

February 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Kamela
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kelsey Raegan
* Diamanté vs. Vipress
* Abadon vs. Sahara Seven
* The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena
* Sonny Kiss vs. Ashton Starr
* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Will Austin
* Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods
* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler YUTA vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Lee Johnson vs. Darian Bengston
* Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans

