Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

The Young Bucks, Ruby Soho, Ricky Starks, and more are in action for a supersized episode of AEW Dark, and the lineup has been revealed. You can see the card below for this week’s episode, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker

* Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston

* Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Ambroise

* Top Flight vs. Invictus Khash & Ariya Daivari

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project

* Josh Woods vs. AC Adams

* Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott

* 10 vs. Aaron Solo

* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, & Shane Stetson

* Diamante vs. Session Moth Martina

* Emi Sakura vs. Shalonce Royal