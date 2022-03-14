wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks, Ruby Soho, Ricky Starks, and more are in action for a supersized episode of AEW Dark, and the lineup has been revealed. You can see the card below for this week’s episode, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker
* Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston
* Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Ambroise
* Top Flight vs. Invictus Khash & Ariya Daivari
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project
* Josh Woods vs. AC Adams
* Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott
* 10 vs. Aaron Solo
* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, & Shane Stetson
* Diamante vs. Session Moth Martina
* Emi Sakura vs. Shalonce Royal

