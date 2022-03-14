wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
The Young Bucks, Ruby Soho, Ricky Starks, and more are in action for a supersized episode of AEW Dark, and the lineup has been revealed. You can see the card below for this week’s episode, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker
* Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston
* Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Ambroise
* Top Flight vs. Invictus Khash & Ariya Daivari
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project
* Josh Woods vs. AC Adams
* Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott
* 10 vs. Aaron Solo
* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, & Shane Stetson
* Diamante vs. Session Moth Martina
* Emi Sakura vs. Shalonce Royal
TOMORROW! The @youngbucks make their return to #AEWDark, and team with @BranCutler to face #DarkOrder's @EvilUno, @Alan_V_Angels & @ColtCabana! Don't miss this massive episode which drops at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/AJBR96MKtp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2022
This week’s #AEWDark is STACKED!
–@LegitLeyla v @BookMarina25
–@starkmanjones v @DarianBengston
–@realrubysoho v @Ashley_DAmboise
–@TopFlight612 v @AriyaDaivari/@InvictusKhash
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/rZaLgsliJp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2022
This week’s #AEWDark is STACKED!
–@FrankieKazarian v @jorajohl
–#DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1/@YTAlexReynolds v #ChaosProject @KillLutherKill/@KingSerpentico
–@WoodsIsTheGoods v #ACAdams
–@LanceHoyt v @STrillmonger
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/axs1bK7hwu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2022
This week’s #AEWDark is STACKED!
–@Pres10Vance v @AaronSoloAEW
–@GarciaWrestling/#2pointO v @lukesampsonbfd/@UpgradeMikeReed/@Shayne54460495
–@DiamanteLAX v @mothfromdaflats
–@EmiSakura_gtmv v @Shalonce_Royal
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/S79QKweCfm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Wrestling Industry Shares Support for Scott Hall: The Rock, Sean Waltman, Bayley, DDP, More
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown