Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
Roppongi Vice, Anthony Ogogo, and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the lineup for this week’s show on Monday, as you can see below. The episode airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.
* Roppongi Vice vs. The Wingmen
* Robyn Renegade vs. Vicky Dreamboat
* Sonny Kiss vs. Carlie Bravo
* Lee Moriarty vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Leva Bates vs. Kiah Dream
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eli Isom & Tug Cooper
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Trenton Storm
* A.Q.A vs. Brittany Jade
* Kris Statlander vs. Avery Breaux
