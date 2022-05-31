Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

Mercedes Martinez, Jamie Hayter and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the lineup for this week’s show on Monday, as you can see below. The episode airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.

* ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Viva Van

* Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Carlie Bravo

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Hunter Grey and Paul Titan

* Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, & 10